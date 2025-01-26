Prince Andrew steps out in Windsor Gardens amid shocking allegations

Prince Andrew was spotted making a rare appearance riding through Windsor's private gardens, cutting a relaxed figure despite recent claims that parts of the royal estate are in a shocking state of disrepair.
As per GB News, the Duke of York enjoyed a ride around Windsor Great Park grounds, he was accompanied by his longtime attendant.
Prince Andrew was spotted in a navy riding jacket and thick gloves to protect himself from the cold.
He also paired his look with a matching blue jodhpurs and riding boots along with a usual riding helmet, which features a reflective stripe.
Notably, the disgraced royal made his appearance amid the reports that the 21 acres of garden surrounding his royal residency are in a "shocking state" as he wanted to maintain the land.
As per an insider, Prince Andre failed to maintain the £30 million property and its estate, claiming that Royal Lodge is surrounded by shrubbery and woodland.
A Historic Royal Palaces gardener disclosed that it is in a "shocking state" and "impossible" to clean up now.
Todd Longstaffe Gowan said, "I won't be knocking that into shape.”
He added: "It is impossible,” saying, "I've been at Kensington Palace for 30 years and I think Royal Lodge would be quite impossible."
The ancient residence is reportedly declining after King Charles reduced Prince Andrew's £1 million yearly pension, which he has depended on since he resigned as a working royal in 2019.