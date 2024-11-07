Royal

Prince William enjoys South African hospitality, hints at future family visit

The Prince of Wales travelled by boat to the fishing village of Kalk Bay

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024

 Prince’s final day included meeting local fishermen and celebrating  Earthshot Award


Prince William shared a heartfelt message about his fondness for Cape Town, expressing that his family, including Princess Kate, would love to visit South Africa. 

The Prince’s final day in Cape Town included meeting local fishermen, enjoying a traditional Braai, and celebrating the success of his Earthshot Awards.

During a star-studded event, William expressed his love for Cape Town, saying, "I’ve had the most amazing week here, I don’t want to go!" 

He received a warm farewell in Kalk Bay, where he accepted a gift of sour fig jam from local fishermen. Reflecting on his Earthshot event, he shared, "I woke up this morning feeling quite emotional and excited."

Klum, who presented one of the Earthshot awards the night before, added: "I was emotional on the stage."

William had travelled by boat to the fishing village of Kalk Bay on the final day of his four-day visit to Cape Town to see the work of Abalobi, a 2023 Earthshot prize finalist who works with local fishermen.

He was met with shouts of "We love you, William," and met Abalobi co-founder Serge Raemaekers who introduced the royal to local fishermen.

