Queen Camilla returns with new engagement plans after health scare

  November 07, 2024
Queen Camilla has announced her return to royal duties with a new engagement on her schedule after the palace announced her chest infection.

As per GB News, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen is set to host a reception next Tuesday to celebrate the authors and books shortlisted for this year’s Booker Prize.

A Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

The spokesperson added, "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

"She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," the statement concluded.

The Queen appears to be making a good recovery from her chest ailment based on the new engagement scheduled for next Tuesday.

However, she will not be attending the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, with the Duchess of Gloucester stepping in on the Queen’s behalf.

Also, Queen Camilla will skip the Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King Charles.

Royal News

Fergie reflects on Queen Elizabeth as 'motherly figure' after her own mother's death
William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators
Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap
Prince Andrew risks further fallout with King Charles over Royal Lodge standoff
Prince William sends heartwarming message to Kate Middleton from Cape Town
King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton invited by key Hollywood figure for special meeting
Prince William makes big announcement after Queen Camilla’s health scar
Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick
Prince William breaks silence on tragic death news amid South Africa trip
Buckingham Palace shares Queen Camilla's heartbreaking health update
Kate Middleton takes major decision amid separation from Prince William