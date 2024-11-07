Jack Whitehall reveals school crush on Kate Middleton and royal encounters

Princess Kate, the most famous alumna of Marlborough College, shares the prestigious school with several other notable figures.
Having joined the school in 1996, Kate's time at the institution coincided with comedian Jack Whitehall's attendance, who later revealed an amusing and somewhat "inappropriate" secret about their school days.
At the Royal Variety Performance in 2014, Jack reflected on their shared education and revealed how Kate was his "first ever crush," much to the amusement—and mild discomfort—of Prince William.
Jack recounted this moment during a conversation with Jonathan Ross, explaining that after the show, William humorously confronted him about the flirtation. "William came over and he was very funny, he was very nice but very passive aggressive [and said] 'Oh, so you were flirting with my missus? Oh no, that was very funny!'" Jack joked.
This wasn't the first time Jack's comments about Kate led to trouble. He also recalled a performance at Kensington Palace, where a joke about Kate being "the one that got away" didn't go over well with King Charles. "I literally bombed so hard and afterwards I had to meet him and I had to bow and he said, 'Yes, well, I think next year we might try a magician,'" Jack laughed.
The school, known for producing other influential figures like poet Sir John Betjeman and singer Chris de Burgh, also counts Pippa Middleton and Princess Eugenie among its distinguished alumni.