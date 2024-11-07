Kate Middleton to make joint appearance with Prince William after his South Africa tour

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is expected to make appearance at the Remembrance Sunday after Prince William's delightful update about her health.
Shortly after William's reassuring update on wife Princess Kate's post-cancer situation as she completed her chemotherapy in September, royal experts are suggesting that she will join senior royals on Remembrance Sunday at Cenotaph.
The prince of Wales was asked about Kate's health during his South Africa tour for the Earthshot Prize Awards and other engagements.
William revealed, "She's doing really well thanks."
In addition to this, during an interview before the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, William noted, "She's been amazing this whole year."
It is pertinent to note, if Kate Middleton joins the royal family this weekend for the key event, it will mark her first appearance after her visit to Southport in September, where she and William met the families of stabbing incident victims, which occurred in July at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.
Prince William will wrap his four-day South Africa tour on November 7, 2024.
For the unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January this year.