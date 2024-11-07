Royal

Kate Middleton to make joint appearance with Prince William after his South Africa tour

Princess Kate set to join royal family for key event after Prince William's arrival in the UK from South Africa

  • by Web Desk
  • November 07, 2024

Kate Middleton to make joint appearance with Prince William after his South Africa tour


The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is expected to make appearance at the Remembrance Sunday after Prince William's delightful update about her health.

Shortly after William's reassuring update on wife Princess Kate's post-cancer situation as she completed her chemotherapy in September, royal experts are suggesting that she will join senior royals on Remembrance Sunday at Cenotaph.

The prince of Wales was asked about Kate's health during his South Africa tour for the Earthshot Prize Awards and other engagements.

William revealed, "She's doing really well thanks."

In addition to this, during an interview before the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town, William noted, "She's been amazing this whole year."

It is pertinent to note, if Kate Middleton joins the royal family this weekend for the key event, it will mark her first appearance after her visit to Southport in September, where she and William met the families of stabbing incident victims, which occurred in July at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.

Prince William will wrap his four-day South Africa tour on November 7, 2024.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January this year.

Prince William gives powerful response on heckling incident in South Africa

Prince William gives powerful response on heckling incident in South Africa
WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature

WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature
Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert

Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’

Royal News

Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Prince William gives powerful response on heckling incident in South Africa
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Prince William heckled in South Africa by angry protesters
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Prince William delivers emotional speech at Earthshot Prize Awards
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
King Charles gives sad update as he hosts key engagement without Queen Camilla
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Prince William stuns crowd with 9 African languages at Earthshot Prize Awards
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Queen Camilla returns with new engagement plans after health scare
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Fergie reflects on Queen Elizabeth as 'motherly figure' after her own mother's death
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Prince Edward steps out after Duchess Sophie’s Legoland Golf mishap
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Prince Andrew risks further fallout with King Charles over Royal Lodge standoff
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Prince William sends heartwarming message to Kate Middleton from Cape Town
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
King Charles makes ‘hard’ compromise for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle