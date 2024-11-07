Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League 

England interim manager Lee Carsley has recently revealed the squad for this month’s Nation League matches.
As per BBC Sports, Carsley has selected Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a defender from Southampton and Lewis Hall, a full-back from Newcastle United for the first time to play in the team.
England recently appointed Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach, who will take over his duty in January 2025.
Carsley said in a statement, noting, "They're both players who have played a lot of minutes this season and have shown they can consistently play in the Premier League at a high level.”
Praising both the players, he said, “Players that I both know really well. I've known Taylor from Man City and captaining the under-21s, having a successful summer with promotion and playing in the Premier League week in and week out, he's a player that really deserves it.”
"He's an outstanding captain and a brilliant example to the rest of the players in the under-21s squad,” he continued.
Carsley further shared, “Lewis is a player who's taken his time to settle in - he's high quality, left-footed and a player who deserves to be in and has shown he can be really consistent."
The Three Lions are scheduled to play against Greece on November 14 and Republic of Ireland on November 17.
Interim manager has further revealed he texted Thomas Tuchel to congratulate him on being appointed Three Lions boss.
Carsley said, “He [Tuchel] hasn't had any influence on the squad selection. I congratulated him via text. He is highly respectful of the job I am doing. I see this as a massive privilege, the trust the FA have placed in me and my team."
Full England squad:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)
Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)