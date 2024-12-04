Entertainment

Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

Taylor Swift got the second spot in Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century
Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century 

Beyoncé has solidified her status as a music icon, earning the title of Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century.

On Tuesday, December 3, Billboard announced the Halo crooner as the No. 1 greatest pop star of the 21st century dethroning other music artists like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Drake and more.

The music magazine stated the reason for choosing Queen Bey as the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century, sharing that the editorial staff picked Beyoncé "based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution and impact."

They gushed over the CUFF IT singer’s "quarter-century of dominance.”

In a statement, Billboard noted, "The greatness of Beyoncé as a pop star is both immediately obvious on its surface and worthy of extensive exploration in its vastness.”

They added, “You can watch her on stage for half a minute and instantly recognize that she’s an all-timer; her inherent combination of dazzling beauty, impeccable fashion, captivating staging, otherworldly physicality and simultaneously earthy and skyscraping vocals all speaks for itself."

Garnering the remarkable accolade is notably not a big surprise for her fans as she is the most decorated Grammy artist in history with a total of 32 wins.

With 11 nominations of Grammy for her recent album Cowboy Carter this year, she became the most nominated artist.

She received an astounding 99 nominations during her decades-long career.

Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year

Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
King Charles, Queen Camilla host lavish state banquet for Qatari Royals

King Charles, Queen Camilla host lavish state banquet for Qatari Royals
Zayn Malik shares shocking news to fans amid his concert tour
Zayn Malik shares shocking news to fans amid his concert tour
Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
Taylor Swift shares delightful update after Travis Kelce engagement news
Taylor Swift shares delightful update after Travis Kelce engagement news
Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time
Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time
Rihanna becomes laughing stock for her Fashion Awards outfit choice
Rihanna becomes laughing stock for her Fashion Awards outfit choice
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater’s Christmas plans REVEALED after ‘Wicked’ release
Gracie Abrams drops two HUGE updates after joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Gracie Abrams drops two HUGE updates after joining Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving
Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving
Jonathan Bailey spills beans about major transformation in ‘Wicked'
Jonathan Bailey spills beans about major transformation in ‘Wicked'
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals
‘I'm A Celeb’ star Grace Keeling charm lands her major TV deals
Zendaya credits special person in her life for winning Gotham Award
Zendaya credits special person in her life for winning Gotham Award