Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century 

Beyoncé has solidified her status as a music icon, earning the title of Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century.
On Tuesday, December 3, Billboard announced the Halo crooner as the No. 1 greatest pop star of the 21st century dethroning other music artists like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Drake and more.
The music magazine stated the reason for choosing Queen Bey as the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century, sharing that the editorial staff picked Beyoncé "based on her full 25 years of influence, evolution and impact."
They gushed over the CUFF IT singer’s "quarter-century of dominance.”
In a statement, Billboard noted, "The greatness of Beyoncé as a pop star is both immediately obvious on its surface and worthy of extensive exploration in its vastness.”
They added, “You can watch her on stage for half a minute and instantly recognize that she’s an all-timer; her inherent combination of dazzling beauty, impeccable fashion, captivating staging, otherworldly physicality and simultaneously earthy and skyscraping vocals all speaks for itself."
Garnering the remarkable accolade is notably not a big surprise for her fans as she is the most decorated Grammy artist in history with a total of 32 wins.
With 11 nominations of Grammy for her recent album Cowboy Carter this year, she became the most nominated artist.
She received an astounding 99 nominations during her decades-long career.