Selena Gomez spills on where her relationship with Benny Blanco is headed

  by Web Desk
  December 04, 2024
Selena Gomez’s adorable reaction to an awkward question about her relationship with Benny Blanco, leaves fans in awe.

During Tuesday’s episode of CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the singer, who confirmed her relationship with the record producer last December, was caught off guard when the host asked her about the current status of their relationship.

While sharing a photo of Blanco hugging Gomez over Thanksgiving, Colbert said, "He seems to like you a lot,” t which Gomez responded, "Well, I hope so."

However, things took a wild turn when he asked, "If you don't mind me asking, where is this relationship going?"

“Whoa,” Gomez said with a surprise, adding, “I thought you were going to ask where was this picture taken?”

However, she added, “You know what, I'm not sure, but I'm having a great time.”

Colbert then turned to the camera and said, “Benny, you must think you're pretty special, if you think you can do better than this, okay,” as Selena burst into laughter.

He further added, “And as America's dad, I want to know what your intentions are with America's daughter right over here?”

Colbert, then asked her, 'But it's a good relationship?' to which she responded, “Oh yeah."

Moreover, Selena Gomez was promoting her new film Emilia Perez, which streamed on Netflix last month, on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert. 

