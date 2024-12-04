Royal

Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony

Queen Camilla’s participation in the event comes amid a period of reduced royal engagements

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024

Queen Camilla triumphs over illness to attend literary prize ceremony


Queen Camilla attended the inaugural Entente Littéraire Prize ceremony in London on Wednesday, marking a remarkable return to public duties despite her recent battle with pneumonia. 

The 77-year-old monarch joined France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron, at the event, celebrating the literary connection between Britain and France. 

This was Queen Camilla's second literary engagement since she disclosed her health struggles, following her pneumonia diagnosis earlier in the week.

Although still recovering from post-viral fatigue, the Queen’s presence at the ceremony demonstrated her dedication to supporting literacy initiatives. 

She had previously shared with guests at a Buckingham Palace reception that she had been recovering from the illness.

The Entente Littéraire Prize, launched during the royal couple's state visit to France in September 2023, honours young adult and teenage literature, fostering the strong cultural ties between the two nations. 

At Wednesday’s ceremony, Queen Camilla and Madame Macron met with the judges and authors shortlisted for the prestigious award.

Queen Camilla’s participation in the event comes amid a period of reduced royal engagements due to her health. After announcing her chest infection on November 5, the Queen had to skip several important events, including Remembrance services. 

Despite her illness, she still attended the Booker Prize finalists meeting and received an honorary doctorate from Princess Anne. 

However, she had to step back from the Royal Variety Performance and scaled back her involvement in the Qatar state visit this week.

Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?

Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit

Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit
Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams

Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams
King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar

King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar
Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit
Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit
King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar
King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar
Princess Anne takes key responsibility during Kate Middleton's absence
Princess Anne takes key responsibility during Kate Middleton's absence
Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Sarah Ferguson shares powerful message as King Charles snubs Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big blow from David Beckham and Victoria
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive big blow from David Beckham and Victoria
Duchess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's spotlight in Aquamarine tiara at state banquet
Duchess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's spotlight in Aquamarine tiara at state banquet
Princess Eugenie issues delightful update amid Andrew, Charles battle
Princess Eugenie issues delightful update amid Andrew, Charles battle
Emir of Qatar delivers special message to King Charles at State Banquet
Emir of Qatar delivers special message to King Charles at State Banquet
King Charles, Queen Camilla host lavish state banquet for Qatari Royals
King Charles, Queen Camilla host lavish state banquet for Qatari Royals
Royal Family finally reveals Queen Camilla's illness after prolonged health woes
Royal Family finally reveals Queen Camilla's illness after prolonged health woes
King Charles, Queen Camilla welcome Qatari Royals at Buckingham Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla welcome Qatari Royals at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton releases delightful video as Royal Family welcomes Emir of Qatar
Kate Middleton releases delightful video as Royal Family welcomes Emir of Qatar