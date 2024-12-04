Khloé Kardashian reveals heartbreaking reason for having son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian has revealed the heartbreaking reason behind her decision to have son Tatum.
During a recent interview with Bustle, the reality TV star shared that she wanted her daughter True to have a sibling due to own heartbreaking experience.
"Not to be morbid, but when my dad passed, my mom — regardless of how incredible and amazing she is — she couldn't understand the pain we felt," Khloé told the outlet.
She went on to share, "And so for True, I was like, 'I need her to have someone.' It's just inevitable that both of her parents at some point will go. And I just need her to have that support system."
To note, Khloé is a mom to daughter True and son Tatum, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.
In the same interview, The Kardashians star also opened up about how her two kids are "mirroring" some of her ultra-organized mannerisms.
“Sometimes my kids will want to line their toys up a certain way, and then I feel bad because I’m like, ‘Oh gosh, they’re mirroring what I’m doing,' " she shared.
In July, Khloe Kardashian celebrated Tatum's second birthday in a mega dinosaur-themed party.