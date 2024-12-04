Entertainment

Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams

Taylor Swift's music had over 26.6 billion streams worlwide in 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Taylor Swift dominates Spotifys 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams
Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams

Taylor Swift continues to dominate Spotify!

The I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer earned the title of most-streamed Spotify artist globally for the second year in a row.

On Wednesday, December 4, the streaming platform announced that Swift has once again bagged the title with a whopping 26.6 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish in the top five.

Moreover, Spotify also celebrated Swift’s big win by adding a Wrapped badge to her profile, a first for the streaming platform.

Spotify will also roll out an Easter egg experience, complete with custom mini animations for each era of her discography on the Spotify Play Button.

The Tortured Poets Department, which Swift dropped in April, during her spectacular Eras Tour, was the most-streamed album of 2024.

Other notable mentions in the top five includes, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Eilish, Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G and eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande.

Previously, Taylor Swift earned the title of the most-streamed albums for her 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Lover.

Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?

Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit

Princess Kate stuns Royal fans with fashion twist during Qatar state visit
Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams

Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams
King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar

King Charles breaks internet with Arabic greetings to Emir of Qatar
Selena Gomez spills on where her relationship with Benny Blanco is headed
Selena Gomez spills on where her relationship with Benny Blanco is headed
Angelina Jolie to star in her own biopic?
Angelina Jolie to star in her own biopic?
David Beckham, Victoria grace Buckingham Palace with surprise visit for State Banquet
David Beckham, Victoria grace Buckingham Palace with surprise visit for State Banquet
Grace Keeling’s girlfriend touches down in Australia for heartfelt reunion
Grace Keeling’s girlfriend touches down in Australia for heartfelt reunion
Taylor Swift reacts to Beyoncé’s ‘Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century’ title
Taylor Swift reacts to Beyoncé’s ‘Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century’ title
Disney finally drops release date of ‘Snow White’
Disney finally drops release date of ‘Snow White’
Zayn Malik shares shocking news to fans amid his concert tour
Zayn Malik shares shocking news to fans amid his concert tour
Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century
Beyoncé oust Taylor Swift for Billboard’s Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century
Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan decide to part ways after one year
Taylor Swift shares delightful update after Travis Kelce engagement news
Taylor Swift shares delightful update after Travis Kelce engagement news
Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time
Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time