Taylor Swift dominates Spotify's 2024 Wrapped with record-breaking streams

Taylor Swift continues to dominate Spotify!
The I Can Do It With a Broken Heart singer earned the title of most-streamed Spotify artist globally for the second year in a row.
On Wednesday, December 4, the streaming platform announced that Swift has once again bagged the title with a whopping 26.6 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish in the top five.
Moreover, Spotify also celebrated Swift’s big win by adding a Wrapped badge to her profile, a first for the streaming platform.
Spotify will also roll out an Easter egg experience, complete with custom mini animations for each era of her discography on the Spotify Play Button.
The Tortured Poets Department, which Swift dropped in April, during her spectacular Eras Tour, was the most-streamed album of 2024.
Other notable mentions in the top five includes, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Eilish, Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by KAROL G and eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande.
Previously, Taylor Swift earned the title of the most-streamed albums for her 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Lover.