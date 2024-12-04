Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, passes away at 69

Debbie Nelson, Eminem’s mother, breathed her last at age 69!
The American rapper and songwriter’s mother, whose illness news began circulating in September, died on Monday evening, December 2, in St. Joseph, Missouri. The news was confirmed by Eminem’s representatives.
It was reported that Debbie Nelson’s cause of death was complications related to lung cancer.
In her memoir titled My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem, released in 2008, Debbie revealed that she grey up in a “large dysfunctional family” and her parents parted their ways when she was 10, leaving her with the responsibility to take care and provide for herself and 4 younger siblings.
The musical artist got married at the age of 16 to Eminem’s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., and welcomed the rapper after two years of marriage in 1972.
However, the mother and son had a strained relationship which The Death of Slim Shady rapper often highlighted in his early music career.
In his two of the most popular songs, My Name Is and Cleanin’ Out My Closet, the rapper accused his mother of being neglectful and abusing drugs.
In 1999, Debbie filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit against Eminem, which she later won, however, just a year after in 2000, she released a track Dear Marshall in which she apologized the rapper and asked him to stop attacking her.