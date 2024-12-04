Nicole Kidman reveals why she took on an erotic role in ‘Babygirl’ at 57

Nicole Kidman is proud to be a part of Babygirl!
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the A Family Affair actress revealed why she took on an erotic role in Babygirl at the agr of 57.
"A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being," she told the outlet.
To note, Kidman plays a role of CEO named Romy who risks her job, family and marriage when she enters a kinky affair with a young intern named Samuel (Harris Dickinson).
She went on to explain, "So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way. From the minute I read it, I was like, 'Yeah, this is a voice I haven’t seen, this is a place that I haven’t been, I don’t think audiences have been.' "
"I think it’s very releasing, this film. I hope it is. I’ve had some people say it’s the most disturbing film they’ve ever seen, which I’m like, 'Oh no, I’m so sorry,' " Kidman added.
Babygirl is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25, 2024.