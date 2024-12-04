Royal

Royal family bids ‘formal farewell’ as Buckingham Palace shuts down for three years

Now, Buckingham Palace will not be hosting any state visits until 2027 due to renovation works

  Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
King Charle and Queen Camilla has bid a “formal farewell” to the Amir and Sheika Jawaher of Qatar on Wednesday.

The Buckingham Palace took to its official Instagram account to share a recent photo of Monarch and Queen with their sweet message.

"Thank you for coming!" the caption noted.

It further added, "This afternoon, The King and Queen bid Their Highnesses The Amir and Sheika Jawaher of Qatar a formal farewell from Buckingham Palace."

In the photo, King Charles and Queen Camilla could be seen waving dressed to the nines.


Following the visit from Qatari royals, Buckingham Palace will not be hosting any state visits until 2027 due to renovation works.

The palace is undergoing a £369million refurbishment programme, which is expected to be completed in three years. 

In the meantime, all the state visits will be held at Windsor Castle.

Dur to the refurbishment works, which began in 2017 King Charles has had to relocate his private office in the palace from the north wing to the Belgian Suite on the ground floor of the palace's west-facing Garden Wing.

