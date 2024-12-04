David Beckham, Victoria grace Buckingham Palace with surprise visit for State Banquet

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made a surprise appearance at Buckingham Palace for the State Banquet honouring the Emir of Qatar.
The former captain of the English football team and the Spice Girl alum graced the event with their presence to welcome Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani to the U.K.
As per The Telegraph, Beckham’s attendance was not announced till the event began.
Arriving at the event, the photos showed David and Victoria holding hands.
According to BBC, at the event King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne and other royal members also attended the prestigious event.
David sat next to U.K. opposition leader Kemi Badenoch and Paris St-Germain football club Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
At the event King Charles addressed the guest, saying the relationship between the U.K. and Qatar was “profound, personal and historic.”
He expressed his U.K.’s “deepest gratitude for your tireless mediation efforts over the past year in pursuit of peace, against the most unbearable heartache and suffering.”
To note, David attended several previous royal engagements but this marked his first time being invited to a state banquet.