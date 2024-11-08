Liam Payne death case takes new turn after close friend arrest

A close friend of Liam Payne and two hotel staff members were detained following an intensive investigation after his tragic death.
As per the report of Argentina newspaper Clarin, following the Buenos Aires National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office investigation, an as-yet-unidentified friend of the One Direction alum has been linked as a possible supplier.
The report suggested that the friend was not at his residence amid the investigation process.
Prior to the arrest, the reports came that the alleged friend of Payne and two hotel employees were under investigation after the police conducted multiple raids.
The Argentinian news outlet Infobae revealed that the officials raided the Buenos Aires hotel, from where the Night Changes crooner died after falling from a third-floor balcony, and also at the homes of two of the hotel’s employees and a “presumed friend” of Payne.
According to the outlet claims, the unnamed person was not present during the raid but later was identified by messages on Payne’s phone.
The authorities also investigated Payne’s to search who“provided the drugs” to him.
In a security camera footage, it is shown that one of the suspected hotel employees interacted with Payne before his tragic death, and one of them was reportedly fired.
To note, the officials raided the hotel for the first time on October 23 and the sources revealed to Us Weekly that the police was searching staff members who had been working in the days before Payne’s death.