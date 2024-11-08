Entertainment

Liam Payne death case takes new turn after close friend arrest

The friend of the One Direction alum has been linked with his tragic death

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Liam Payne death case takes new turn after close friend arrest
Liam Payne death case takes new turn after close friend arrest

A close friend of Liam Payne and two hotel staff members were detained following an intensive investigation after his tragic death.

As per the report of Argentina newspaper Clarin, following the Buenos Aires National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office investigation, an as-yet-unidentified friend of the One Direction alum has been linked as a possible supplier.

The report suggested that the friend was not at his residence amid the investigation process.

Prior to the arrest, the reports came that the alleged friend of Payne and two hotel employees were under investigation after the police conducted multiple raids.

The Argentinian news outlet Infobae revealed that the officials raided the Buenos Aires hotel, from where the Night Changes crooner died after falling from a third-floor balcony, and also at the homes of two of the hotel’s employees and a “presumed friend” of Payne.

According to the outlet claims, the unnamed person was not present during the raid but later was identified by messages on Payne’s phone.

The authorities also investigated Payne’s to search who“provided the drugs” to him.

In a security camera footage, it is shown that one of the suspected hotel employees interacted with Payne before his tragic death, and one of them was reportedly fired.

To note, the officials raided the hotel for the first time on October 23 and the sources revealed to Us Weekly that the police was searching staff members who had been working in the days before Payne’s death.

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Entertainment News

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Warner Bros. finally breaks silence over 'Joker: Folie à Deux's' disappointing performance
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Margot Robbie makes public debut with newborn in tow
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's 'spectacular' compliment about her
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Selena Gomez shares emotional statement: ‘My heart is heavy today'
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Jennifer Lopez shares bittersweet plans for Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Matt LeBlanc isolating himself to avoid Matthew Perry’s fate?
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Chris Hemsworth makes first appearance with Halle Berry after tragic diagnosis