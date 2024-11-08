Sports

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

Four-match T20 series against India is a great opportunity for South African players to boost their IPL prospectus

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
The four-match Twenty20 series against India is a perfect opportunity for the South African team to highlight their skills ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction later this month.

South African Captain Aiden Markram stated that while the team has been a long part of IPL franchises, those without contracts can boost their chances of being picked for next year’s competition by impressing during the week-long series, starting in Durban on Friday.

In a press conference on Thursday, November 7, Aiden said, “As we all know, a lot of things can fall into place for players, and we're fortunate that we play in a series against (India) pretty much just before the auction happens.”

“So that would pretty much be the bonus of doing well, firstly, collectively, and for the individuals that put their hands up,” he added.

The IPL and T20 competitors worldwide have established a strong revenue source for cricketers.

Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen of Sunrises Hyderabad and Tristan Stubbs of Delhi Capitals are among the South Africans retained for next year’s IPL, scheduled from March to May.

In addition to this, 91 South African players have registered for the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah on November 24-25.

As the auction approaches, competition for spots will be fierce, with the franchise able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, leaving 204 slots up for grabs. 

Sports News

Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League
Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Rachael Raygun Gunn announces retirement from break dancing amid Olympics backlash
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals
Australia reveals new captain name for series against Pakistan
Cristiano Ronaldo over the moon after scoring in Al Nassr’s ‘big win’
David Warner gives explosive remarks on India ball-tampering issue
Novak Djokovic withdraws Nitto ATP Finals amid injury
Eight-time Paralympic champion Christiansen announces retirement with touching note