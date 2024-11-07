Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur

Rosie Perez played cupid for Madonna and Tupac Shakur!
During her appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Perez shared a surprising secret about Madonna and Tupac Shakur’s brief romance.
"So I was going to the Soul Train Music Awards and my date calls me up a half an hour before I'm getting in the car and says, 'I can't go with you because my girlfriend will see me,’” Perez recalled about 1993’s award.
However, in this crucial time Shakur stepped in to be Perez’s date for a night.
"And he said, 'You know what, I'm gonna go with you, we're gonna walk up in there, we're gonna act like we're on a date, and he's going to die,'" she recalled.
When Madonna arrived at the awards, she was intrigued by Shakur.
"She was there and she came up to me and she was like, 'Yo, what's up? Y'all are together?' And I said, 'No,' she goes, 'Really?' I go, 'Yeah,' she goes, 'Hook me up. I said, 'You got it,'" Perez added.
Madonna and Tupac Shakur dated secretly from 1993 to 1994.
She confirmed their relationship in a 2015 interview with Howard Stern.