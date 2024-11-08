Warner Bros. finally breaks silence over 'Joker: Folie à Deux's' disappointing performance

Warner Bros. CEO has addressed the lukewarm box office performance of the Joker sequel, calling for greater consistency in the studio’s releases.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CEO David Zaslav said on an analyst call, “Even in an industry of hits and misses, we must acknowledge that our studios business must deliver more consistency.”
"Inconsistency also remains an issue at our motion picture studio, as reinforced recently by the disappointing results of Joker 2," he also said, per Variety.
Further, Zaslav noted "there have been some real bright spots in our studios business."
The huge success of Hollywood includes September's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which raked in close to $450 million, and the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie.
However, some of "our TV studio is on track to have its most profitable year in scripted content in the last five years," Zaslav also said, per the outlet.
To note, Joker: Folie à Deux marked as a D CinemaScore at the time of it’s opening.
As per Variety, the Joker sequel has earned the lowest box-office number for a comic-book movie.
Prior to it, the most recent record-holder was Fantastic Four from 2015, which received a C-.
Notably, the sequel to 2019's Joker, which was released in last month made $204.7 million globally, against a reported $200 million budget.