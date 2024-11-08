Entertainment

Warner Bros. finally breaks silence over 'Joker: Folie à Deux's' disappointing performance

'Joker: Folie à Deux' marked as a D CinemaScore at the time of its opening

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Warner Bros. finally breaks silence over Joker: Folie à Deuxs disappointing performance
Warner Bros. finally breaks silence over 'Joker: Folie à Deux's' disappointing performance

Warner Bros. CEO has addressed the lukewarm box office performance of the  Joker sequel, calling for greater consistency in the studio’s releases.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CEO David Zaslav said on an analyst call, “Even in an industry of hits and misses, we must acknowledge that our studios business must deliver more consistency.”

"Inconsistency also remains an issue at our motion picture studio, as reinforced recently by the disappointing results of Joker 2," he also said, per Variety.

Further, Zaslav noted "there have been some real bright spots in our studios business."

The huge success of Hollywood includes September's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which raked in close to $450 million, and the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie.

However, some of "our TV studio is on track to have its most profitable year in scripted content in the last five years," Zaslav also said, per the outlet.

To note, Joker: Folie à Deux marked as a D CinemaScore at the time of it’s opening.

As per Variety, the Joker sequel has earned  the lowest box-office number for a comic-book movie.

Prior to it, the most recent record-holder was Fantastic Four from 2015, which received a C-.

Notably, the sequel to 2019's Joker, which was released in last month made $204.7 million globally, against a reported $200 million budget.

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction

Nazi stolen WWII portrait expected to fetch jaw-dropping price at auction
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success

Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak

Entertainment News

Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Liam Payne death case takes new turn after close friend arrest
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Madonna asked Rosie Perez to 'hook her up' with Tupac Shakur
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Andrea Bocelli spills beans on wild afterparty with Ed Sheeran, Johnny Depp
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Margot Robbie makes public debut with newborn in tow
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck's 'spectacular' compliment about her
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Billie Eilish gets emotional on Donald Trump win during Nashville concert
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Olivia Rodrigo makes surprising confession about her ‘belief’
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Selena Gomez shares emotional statement: ‘My heart is heavy today'
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Jennifer Lopez shares bittersweet plans for Christmas after Ben Affleck divorce
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Selena Gomez enjoys sushi date night with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Matt LeBlanc isolating himself to avoid Matthew Perry’s fate?
Africa CDC urges US to fulfil mpox funding and vaccine promises amid outbreak
Chris Hemsworth makes first appearance with Halle Berry after tragic diagnosis