Cardi B shows off third baby's name in dazzling diamond jewelry?

The 'Bodak Yellow' singer gave birth to her third child on Saturday, September 7, 2024

  by Web Desk
  November 08, 2024
Cardi B has seemingly revealed her third baby name in a cryptic post.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the I Like It crooner, 32, reposted an Instagram clip of flaunting diamond bracelets from jeweller Elliot Eliantte with her children’s names, giving an insight into her third's baby's moniker in the process.

Cardi, who shares daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and a 2-month-old daughter with estranged husband Offset, was showing the expensive bracelet but covered her newborn’s name on one of the jewels.

In the viral video, she said, “Ya’ll can’t see my daughter’s name yet. So I gotta hide the last one. Just know the whole f---ing wrist is Eliantte bitch.”

Some fans are speculating that the name of her third child would be Bloom as she added a flower emoji in the post.

A fan commented, "We saw it Blossom," while a second added, "Bloom or Blossom?"

The WAP singer made an announcement about her third pregnancy on August 1, 2024. The news came one day after she filed for divorce from Offset, 32, after six years of marriage.

Cardi wrote on Instagram, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

She gave birthday to her third child on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

