Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'

  by Web Desk
  November 08, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited for a special cause amid Prince William's headline-making South Africa tour. 

The former working royals released a joint video message on November 7 to virtually attend the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia. 

The couple, who recently launched The Parent's Network under the label of their charitable foundation Archewell, shared a powerful message about creating a safe online space for children. 

Harry began the video by saying, "We are at a crossroads and the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident."

"While the necessity has always been apparent, it’s now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action," the Duke added. 

While supporting her husband's remarks, Meghan opened up about the pros and cons of the online world. 

She said, "My husband and I recognize that today’s reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which, of course, has many positives."

The Duchess added, "However, it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."

Speaking of their new thoughtful program, the former Suits actress shared that The Archewell Foundation aims to engage with "young people, families and experts worldwide" to raise awareness about children's "mental and physical well-being." 

It is important to note that Harry and Meghan's video came after the couple reportedly separated their professional paths to boost their individual personalities.

