Royal

Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move

The Prince of Wales landed his beloved daughter Princess Charlotte in 'flood of tears' with unexpected decision

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024


Prince William candidly revealed his daughter Princess Charlotte's reaction, when he grew beard for the first time.

The Prince of Wales revealed how his first attempt at adopting the bearded look earlier this year went slightly different than he expected, all thanks to his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte.

In an interview during the last day of his South Africa Tour on November 7, where he went to attend this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards, the Prince of Wales, 42 candidly shared Charlotte's emotional reaction on his beard.

“Well, Charlotte didn’t like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off," said the 42-year-old.

William further revealed how he had to convince his three kids to make another attempt on growing a beard.

“Then I grew it back. I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,” William added.

When a reporter pointed out how William's bearded look, which he debuted in August gives "relaxed" and "laid back" vibe, the future king shared a rare fact.

“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” he said referring to a tumultuous year following the cancer diagnosis of his wife Kate Middleton and father King Charles.

“But it's more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he noted.

The Prince of Wales has been on a four-day trip to South Africa where he attended nearly 11 engagements, and also had a wonderful night on Wednesday November 6, 2024, during Erthshot Prize Awards ceremony.


