India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian cricket team has decided not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.
According to The Times of India sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated their decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other related authorities about its decision and has put forward a demand for a neutral venue.
As per TOI source, “The BCCI has conveyed their concerns regarding Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They want to play matches at a neutral venue, and Dubai is the strong candidate to host the fixtures involving the Men in Blue.”
As per the report, there are potential very bright chances that the matches of the Indian cricket team would shift to Dubai.
The source added, “There are no issues in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics are not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC does have things in control when it comes to Dubai.”
The decision of India came two days ahead of the expected announcement of the complete schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy.
To note, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already created a schedule for the mega event and was planning to schedule India’s matches in Lahore. However, the flan was not finalised because India has not revealed its verdict about travelling to Pakistan.