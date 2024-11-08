Sports

India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
The Indian cricket team has decided not to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

According to The Times of India sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has communicated their decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other related authorities about its decision and has put forward a demand for a neutral venue.

As per TOI source, “The BCCI has conveyed their concerns regarding Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. They want to play matches at a neutral venue, and Dubai is the strong candidate to host the fixtures involving the Men in Blue.”

As per the report, there are potential very bright chances that the matches of the Indian cricket team would shift to Dubai.

The source added, “There are no issues in Dubai. Hotels are not a problem, logistics are not a problem, everything can be handled smoothly. And ICC does have things in control when it comes to Dubai.”

The decision of India came two days ahead of the expected announcement of the complete schedule of the ICC Champions Trophy.

To note, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already created a schedule for the mega event and was planning to schedule India’s matches in Lahore. However, the flan was not finalised because India has not revealed its verdict about travelling to Pakistan.

Sports News

Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia
F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’
Alzarri Joseph hit with two-match ban after heated argument with captain
South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League
Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Rachael Raygun Gunn announces retirement from break dancing amid Olympics backlash
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy
Rafael Nadal to receive ‘special’ farewell at Davis Cup Finals
Australia reveals new captain name for series against Pakistan