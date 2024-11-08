Sports

Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia

Harris Rauf's powerful spell helps Mohammad Rizwan bag a historic debut win as skipper

  by Web Desk
  November 08, 2024
Pakistan stunned Australia in the second one-day international of the series to gain a historic win against the Kangaroos at the Adelaide Oval.

According to ESPN, Pakistan defeated the Aussies by 9 wickets on Thursday, November 8, 2024, to mark the first win in Australia and the first time since 2017.

Openers and Harris Rauf’s phenomenal performance helped newly appointed white ball captain Mohammad Rizwan win his debut match as the skipper.

Rizwan won the toss and invited hosts to bat first. Pakistani pacers, with their powerful spell, sent all Aussies back to the pavilion in 35 overs after making 163 runs.

Rauf, who won the player of the match award, took four wickets in eight overs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi bagged three wickets.

Moreover, Pakistani batters comfortably chased the target in 26.3 overs with amazing performances from the opener.

Saim Ayub made 82 runs from 71 balls, while Abdullah Shafique made 64 off 69 balls.

The Pakistani skipper during the post-match presentation said that a win is a win, and he hopes that his team continues to well. He also gave the credit for the historic win to the bowlers, especially Rauf.

Meanwhile, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins expressed, “It wasn’t one of our best days. Today was right up there as one of our worst, unfortunately.” He also praised Pakistani bowlers for using the conditions well. 

