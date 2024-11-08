Yumna Zaidi reveals her 'today's wellness' is pink

After spelling magic with her acting in drama serial Gentleman, Yumna Zaidi delights fans with her strong eye for fashion.
Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress proved she is a fashionista in a carousel post.
Zaidi shared a series of clicks flaunting her unimaginable beauty and the unmissable glow in a pink plain top paired with white pants.
The superstar looked drop dead gorgeous as she strikes a candid pose while sitting amidst the backdrop of a beautiful house.
Next, the Tere Bin actress shared she is a bookworm as she held a big fat book titled THE WARIS SHAH’S HEER followed by similar photos.
She complemented her entire look with ear studs while her wavy short tresses fell perfectly on her shoulders.
In the makeup department, the Ishq e laa actor went minimal with her flawless skin creating all the magic.
“Today’s Wellness was Pink," Zaidi penned a caption.
Fans showered all the praise on the actress in the comments section of her wellness post.
One fan penned, “Such innocent look.”
“Cuteness overloaded," the second effused.
“Your smile is so pretty," expressed the third,.
On the professional front, Yumna Zaidi is back on the TV screens with an exciting new project titled Qarz e Jaan.