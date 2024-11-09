Inside Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s ‘incredibly’ relationship

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon “are incredibly happy together”!
The romantic couple, who started living together since February 2024, are seemingly “each other's biggest cheerleaders.”
An insider told PEOPLE, "Ines has a strong sense of independence and enjoys catching up with her L.A. friends. She's using this time to recharge,” adding, "They are incredibly happy together.”
Brad started dating Ines in 2022 and since then they are “each other's biggest cheerleaders.”
While the Academy Award winner, 60, continues filming his upcoming film the Formula 1 in Mexico, Anita Ko jewelry designer, 34, supports him in whichever way she can, “It's clear they're in it for the long haul.”
“She's fully supportive and knows how important this project is to him. Ines has a strong sense of independence and enjoys catching up with her L.A. friends. She's using this time to recharge,” the source noted.
The Fight Club actor “likes her independence” and on the other hand “she loves how driven he is.” The lovebirds reportedly “value the balance they've found.”
Recently, Ines showed up to support Brad during his latest movie, Wolfs, promotion.
They also made their red carpet debut when they travelled together to Venice, Italy, for the 2024 Venice Film Festival.