Beyoncé faces backlash over multiple Grammy nominations

Beyoncé’s Grammy nominations have sparked a wave of criticism!
On Friday, November 8, 2024, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards where the Cowboy Artist bagged the most nominations against all the top artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.
The TEXAS HOLD ‘EM singer has been nominated for 11 awards.
1- Record Of The Year: TEXAS HOLD ’EM
2- Album Of The Year: Cowboy Carter
3- Song Of The Year: TEXAS HOLD ’EM
4- Best Pop Solo Performance: Bodyguard
5- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Levii's Jeans Featuring #PostMalone
6- Best Melodic Rap Performance: Spaghettii Featuring #LindaMartell & #Shaboozey
7- Best Country Solo Performance: 16 Carriages
8- Best Country Duo/Group Performance: II Most Wanted Featuring #MileyCyrus
9- Best Country Song: TEXAS HOLD ’EM
10- Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter
11- Best Americana Performance: YA YA
However, this sparked several negative reactions from the social media users, who expressed their anger, claiming that the singer does not deserve this much nominations.
“It's not a surprise it's known that she buys the Grammys every time she's nominated because if not, well you already know,” expressed one.
Another stated, “But Beyoncé right now doesn't deserve to be there because she hasn't made great music for a long time.”
A third slammed, “We’ll have to wait a bit till Beyoncé is gone. That’s when Grammy’s will become more real.”
One more added, “I haven’t heard a Beyonce song in like 2 years 11 nominations for what for each crime she committed?”
Meanwhile, several others demanded “justice” for Ariana Grande.
“Ariana deserved so much better than this,” commented one, while another asked, “And Ariana? Where is Ariana?”
One more commented, “JUSTICE FOR ARIANA AND DUA LIPA.”
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on February 2, 2025.