'Candyman' actor Tony Todd passes away at 69 in LA

Tony Todd won Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival for his role in 'Candyman'

  by Web Desk
  November 09, 2024
Tony Todd, the actor known for his iconic roles in Candyman and Final Destination franchise, has passed away, leaving his fans saddened.

According to reports, the American actor died peacefully at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 6, at his home in Los Angeles.

During his 40-year career, Todd featured in many notable films, stage productions and television dramas, including his iconic performances in the Transformers, Final Destination films, 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, Law & Order, The X-Files and many others.

In Candyman, Todd played a ghost of lynched artist Daniel Robitaille, in a series of films spanning three decades.

After original 1992's film, he reprised his iconic role in its sequels released in 1995 and 1999, before revisiting the role in 2021 for a direct sequel to the original.

Todd even won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival for his spectacular performance in the Candyman.

Following, his death, his co-star Virginia Madsen paid tribute to in a video statement on Friday on Instagram.

“My beloved. May you rest in power sweet to the sweet in heaven. The great actor Tony Todd has left us and now is an angel. As he was in life. More later but I can’t right now. I love you,” Madsen wrote in the caption.

Virginia Madsen starred as student Helen Lyle alongside Tony Todd in Candyman.

