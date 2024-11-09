Duchess Sophie celebrates big milestone after golf ball incident

Duchess Sophie marked huge milestone in her first appearance three days after golf ball incident.
The Duchess of Edinburgh made headlines with her public appearance at Legoland Windsor, where she was struck by a golf ball in her head as she tried her hands on the game.
Although, Sophie successfully managed to avoid any major mishap, she surely gave her fans a playful moment to giggle.
After this hilarious incident, Duchess Sophie made yet another prominent appearance at the 10th anniversary of the Ambassadors of Peace Programme charity gala.
The 59-year-old was a sight to behold during the event which was held at the Landsdowne Club on Friday night.
Sophie exuded elegance in gorgeous 'Laringe' wrap dress, featuring blazer-style lapels and a figure-sculpting fit.
The long-sleeved dress appeared more elegant yet trendy with fringing falling from the waist.
Besides her dress, what caught the attention of fans was her unexpected hairstyle as she ditched her signature blow dry for a casual bun secured with a midnight blue velvet scrunchie.
In a series of photo shared by the charitable organisation's Instagram account, the wife of Prince Edward could be seen addressing to the attendees.