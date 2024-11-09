Royal

Duchess Sophie celebrates big milestone after golf ball incident

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out into central London to attend a charity gala

  by Web Desk
  November 09, 2024
Duchess Sophie marked huge milestone in her first appearance three days after golf ball incident.

The Duchess of Edinburgh made headlines with her public appearance at Legoland Windsor, where she was struck by a golf ball in her head as she tried her hands on the game.

Although, Sophie successfully managed to avoid any major mishap, she surely gave her fans a playful moment to giggle.

After this hilarious incident, Duchess Sophie made yet another prominent appearance at the 10th anniversary of the Ambassadors of Peace Programme charity gala.

The 59-year-old was a sight to behold during the event which was held at the Landsdowne Club on Friday night.

Sophie exuded elegance in gorgeous 'Laringe' wrap dress, featuring blazer-style lapels and a figure-sculpting fit.

The long-sleeved dress appeared more elegant yet trendy with fringing falling from the waist.

Besides her dress, what caught the attention of fans was her unexpected hairstyle as she ditched her signature blow dry for a casual bun secured with a midnight blue velvet scrunchie.

In a series of photo shared by the charitable organisation's Instagram account, the wife of Prince Edward could be seen addressing to the attendees.

Royal family shares 'disappointing' news about Queen Camilla
Prince Andrew reclaims Royal Lodge from King Charles with shocking move
Princess Eugenie receives new title from King Charles after being 'sidelined'
King Charles shares mind-blowing trick to stay fit amid cancer
Queen Camilla shares heartbreaking message after King Charles sad confession
Prince Harry makes first appearance at Gala after his bombshell statement
Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone
Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move