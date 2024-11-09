Sports

Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu

Ding Junhui is the most successful Asian player in the history of the sport

  November 09, 2024
China's most popular player, Ding Junhui defeated Xu Si on Saturday, November 9, with a score of 9-6.

As per BBC Sports, with this win he earned a spot in the final of the International Championship in Nanjing against Chris Wakelin.

Chris and Ding have faced each other only twice before.

Xu compiled breaks of 137 and 113 to take a 5-3 lead at the end of the first session, while Ding’s highest break was 19.

In the evening session, Ding won the first three frames to go ahead 6-5. Xu then leveled the score at 6-6.

As the match reached its final stages, Ding took control, winning the next two frames, including a strong 66 in the 14th frame.

Ding sealed a victory with a break of 58, securing his spot in the final.

He said, "In the first session, Xu played really well. I didn’t have many opportunities in the first half, and he managed century breaks with great sharpness, making the most of his chances.”

Ding further added, “However, he wasn’t quite at the same level in the second session. He had many chances tonight but lost the first three frames, which impacted his mindset."

He is the most successful Asian player in the history of the sport.

The player has won 14 major ranking titles, including three UK Championships in 2005, 2009 and 2019, throughout his remarkable career.

MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand
Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy
Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident
India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia
F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’
Alzarri Joseph hit with two-match ban after heated argument with captain
South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League