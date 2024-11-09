Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message

In a powerful message on child safety delivered at a United Nations conference in Colombia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a striking public appearance, paying homage to their past roles as working royals.
This marked the Sussexes’ first joint appearance in months, and a body language expert noted their style and posture, evoking elements of their previous royal engagements.
Body language expert Judi James observed that “Harry and Meghan's visual image looks very much like a royal homage to Remembrance Day,” noting their coordinated, formal attire and symbolic gestures.
In the clip, Harry emphasised, "We are at a crossroads. The urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has become increasingly evident.”
Meghan added, “My husband and I recognize today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology... it also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age."
Judi further told the Mirror, “The projected message from their body language here is one of a very regal presence as well as unity. The couple stand formally, straight to the camera and with no touch rituals at the start as Meghan even uses the royal 'My husband and I' line."