Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

The couple tied the knot in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Meghan hasnt returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth IIs funeral
Meghan hasn't returned to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral 

Harry and Meghan are preparing for a festive season filled with family warmth, opting for a cozy Christmas in sunny California rather than a traditional royal celebration in the UK. 

Reports suggest the Sussexes plan to forgo any invitations to join family overseas, including one rumoured to be from Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, as they focus on quality time with their children and Meghan’s mother, Doria.

Former Royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared insights with OK! on why Meghan might choose a California Christmas, saying: “I think most women like to be with their mums on Christmas Day. Given that Doria does not seem to have any other family she wants to share the festivities with, I think it's a fair bet that Meghan will want to be with her, and that would mean them all being in California. 

“I don't imagine that Doria would want to spend such a special time with people she barely knows – in other words, the Spencers."

Rumours of an invitation to join Charles Spencer at Althorp House, a place connected to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, have swirled, though Jennie Bond suggests it’s unlikely Harry would spend Christmas there, saying: "It’s nice though, to think that Harry might have an option to be with his uncle in the UK, although I have no reason to believe the Earl actually has invited Harry and family to stay."

Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting

Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

The Weeknd pays tribute to late ‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd: ‘Rest well’

The Weeknd pays tribute to late ‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd: ‘Rest well’
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message

Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message

Royal News

Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
King Charles pens emotional message after Prince Andrew's shock move
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
How Prince Andrew's inheritance plan could benefit Prince William?
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Royal family shares 'disappointing' news about Queen Camilla
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Duchess Sophie celebrates big milestone after golf ball incident
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Prince Andrew reclaims Royal Lodge from King Charles with shocking move
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Princess Eugenie receives new title from King Charles after being 'sidelined'
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
King Charles shares mind-blowing trick to stay fit amid cancer
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Queen Camilla shares heartbreaking message after King Charles sad confession
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Prince Harry makes first appearance at Gala after his bombshell statement
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury