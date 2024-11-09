Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

Harry and Meghan are preparing for a festive season filled with family warmth, opting for a cozy Christmas in sunny California rather than a traditional royal celebration in the UK.
Reports suggest the Sussexes plan to forgo any invitations to join family overseas, including one rumoured to be from Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, as they focus on quality time with their children and Meghan’s mother, Doria.
Former Royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared insights with OK! on why Meghan might choose a California Christmas, saying: “I think most women like to be with their mums on Christmas Day. Given that Doria does not seem to have any other family she wants to share the festivities with, I think it's a fair bet that Meghan will want to be with her, and that would mean them all being in California.
“I don't imagine that Doria would want to spend such a special time with people she barely knows – in other words, the Spencers."
Rumours of an invitation to join Charles Spencer at Althorp House, a place connected to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, have swirled, though Jennie Bond suggests it’s unlikely Harry would spend Christmas there, saying: "It’s nice though, to think that Harry might have an option to be with his uncle in the UK, although I have no reason to believe the Earl actually has invited Harry and family to stay."