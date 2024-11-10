Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on historic 2025 Grammy nominations

The 'Guts' artist got nominated for Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Best Song Written for Visual Media category

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on historic 2025 Grammy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on historic 2025 Grammy nominations 

Olivia Rodrigo has reacted to her historic 2025 Grammy nominations in adorable outing.

The bad idea right? crooner took a break from her ongoing tour and celebrated six esteemed nominations.

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, Olivia posted a couple of pictures from break and updated fans about life.

The get him back! singer shared that she rode a bike, eat a delicious sausage roll, and finally won 2025 Grammy nominations.

She was wearing a woollen scarf, a beige long coat and a pair of black sunglasses for the outing.

“a bike ride, a sausage roll, and a Grammy nom!!!!! whatta day so grateful,” Olivia captioned the post.

She got nominated for Producer of the Year category for Can’t Catch Me Now, girl i’ve always been, Good Luck, Babe!, so American and stranger.

For Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, the pop star’s scared of my guitar earned a nomination. She also secured a spot for Best Song Written for Visual Media category with Vampire.


Shortly after she dropped the post, her fans rushed to comment section to congratulate her.

A fan commented, “That's my baby, you totally deserve it.”

Another wrote, “i aspire to live like olivia rodridgo.”

“can’t catch me now finally getting recognition,” the third noted.

On the work front, she is busy with GUTS world tour.

Rihanna hints at retirement with cryptic statement

Rihanna hints at retirement with cryptic statement
Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer

Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting

Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria

Entertainment News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Rihanna hints at retirement with cryptic statement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
The Weeknd pays tribute to late ‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd: ‘Rest well’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Zach Bryan dubbed ‘horrible’ and ‘mean’ amid ex Brianna ‘Chickenfry’s scandal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Taylor Swift dines with Zoë Kravitz, Jerrod Carmichael in NYC after Grammy nominations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Madonna fears for adopted daughters' future after Trump win
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd passes away at 69 in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Kourtney Kardashian makes major announcement after son Rocky’s birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Beyoncé faces backlash over multiple Grammy nominations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Jennifer Aniston faces another heartbreak after Matt LeBlanc’s isolation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Kanye West makes shocking baby plans with Bianca Censori