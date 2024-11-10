Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on historic 2025 Grammy nominations 

Olivia Rodrigo has reacted to her historic 2025 Grammy nominations in adorable outing.
The bad idea right? crooner took a break from her ongoing tour and celebrated six esteemed nominations.
On Saturday, November 9, 2024, Olivia posted a couple of pictures from break and updated fans about life.
The get him back! singer shared that she rode a bike, eat a delicious sausage roll, and finally won 2025 Grammy nominations.
She was wearing a woollen scarf, a beige long coat and a pair of black sunglasses for the outing.
“a bike ride, a sausage roll, and a Grammy nom!!!!! whatta day so grateful,” Olivia captioned the post.
She got nominated for Producer of the Year category for Can’t Catch Me Now, girl i’ve always been, Good Luck, Babe!, so American and stranger.
For Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical, the pop star’s scared of my guitar earned a nomination. She also secured a spot for Best Song Written for Visual Media category with Vampire.
Shortly after she dropped the post, her fans rushed to comment section to congratulate her.
A fan commented, “That's my baby, you totally deserve it.”
Another wrote, “i aspire to live like olivia rodridgo.”
“can’t catch me now finally getting recognition,” the third noted.
On the work front, she is busy with GUTS world tour.