Adele secures HUGE gig ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show

Adele's last show, Weekends With Adele residency, is set to take place on November 23, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Adele has seemingly bagged a huge deal ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show this month.

As per the reports, the Rolling in the Deep hitmaker will be playing a series of huge UK stadium concerts at the end of her residency.

An insider told The Mirror, “The offer is there for Adele to finally perform at Spurs’ stadium, which has been a dream of Adele’s for years.”

“She loves the club and tries to never miss a game on TV. The opportunity to sing on the same pitch that her heroes like Son and James Maddison grace each week is a huge one and the perfect end to the last two years of shows in Las Vegas and Germany,” the tipster added.

The Skyfall artist, 36, resumed her concert series last week after taking a break to perform a string of shows in Munich.

Back in July 2024, Adele made the major announcement about her “break” from ongoing tour.

She told the crowd in Munich during her last show, “I've got 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time and I will hold you dear in my heart.”

Adele’s last show, Weekends With Adele residency, will take place on November 23, 2024.

