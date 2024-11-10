Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned abs in the latest appearance at Wicked premiere in Los Angeles.
JLo joined Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum on red carpet for the new film premiere on November 9, 2024.
Amid her divorce from her fourth husband Ben Affleck, the Atlas starlet garnered attention in her solo appearance at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
She striked a pose in a skintight, glittering gown with intricate earth tone brocading.
Jennifer’s toned legs were centred of attention in a high thigh-slit gown.
Ariana went for a custom Thom Browne pink-and-white gingham pink gown. She finished the look with a pair of matching bolero jacket and gloves, as well as glittery silver heels.
while Cynthia chose a custom green vinyl dress by Louis Vuitton, topped with a dramatic fringed silk stole.
For accessories, she went for jewelry pieces from Roberto Coin, including an 18K white gold diamond and $750,000 emerald collar necklace.
Ariana and Cynthia gushed about their real life friendship during chat with Deadline at premiere.
“For some reason, we just connected immediately. Our voices really worked together. And I think from that moment on, we’ve been building, and it’s been the most fruitful relationship of my life,” the British actress said.
Additionally, Wicked: Part One is set to hit theatres on November 22, while Wicked: Part Two will follow on November 26, 2025.