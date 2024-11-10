Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Championship ahead of Mercedes F1 exit

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he “doesn't care” about championship anymore as he’s moving to Ferrari next year.
The seven-time world champion won his home race British Grand Prix this season and decided to leave Mercedes.
He told media including RacingNews36, “I just put my focus on something else. I'm not fighting for the championship. It doesn't matter, really, where we finish in the championship. I don't care if I finish ahead of George [Russell] or behind George.
Even if his teammate George Russell wins the race, it “doesn't make any difference” to him.
“I just want to keep the car out the wall and try to score points if I can for the team, if I can finish, whatever. If they give me a car that doesn't bounce off the track in the next few races, then hopefully we can get a better result. But I'm looking forward to Christmas,” he added.
He will be replaces by Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 2025 Formula One season.
Notably, Lewis is set to end the year with 246 grands prix for Mercedes.
Next Grand Prix will take place in Las Vegas on November 24, 2024.