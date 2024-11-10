Sports

Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Championship ahead of Mercedes F1 exit

The Mercedes driver will move to Ferrari in the next season of Formula One

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he “doesn't care” about championship anymore as he’s moving to Ferrari next year.

The seven-time world champion won his home race British Grand Prix this season and decided to leave Mercedes.

He told media including RacingNews36, “I just put my focus on something else. I'm not fighting for the championship. It doesn't matter, really, where we finish in the championship. I don't care if I finish ahead of George [Russell] or behind George.

Even if his teammate George Russell wins the race, it “doesn't make any difference” to him.

“I just want to keep the car out the wall and try to score points if I can for the team, if I can finish, whatever. If they give me a car that doesn't bounce off the track in the next few races, then hopefully we can get a better result. But I'm looking forward to Christmas,” he added.

He will be replaces by Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 2025 Formula One season.

Notably, Lewis is set to end the year with 246 grands prix for Mercedes.

Next Grand Prix will take place in Las Vegas on November 24, 2024.

Sports News

Coco Gauff becomes youngest WTA Finals champion after beating Zheng Qinwen
Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu
MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand
Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy
Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident
India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia
F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’
Alzarri Joseph hit with two-match ban after heated argument with captain
South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players