Tom Brady opens up on parenting regret after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalisedtheir divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Tom Brady has revealed his major mistake and a regret as a father after divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

According to Mail Online, former NFL (National Football League) star Brady, in a recent podcast, opened up about a major parenting mistake he made after divorce from wife Bündchen.

During an appearance on the Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, former New England Patriots player accepted that his viral 2024 Netflix roast was a major mistake that he made as a parent.

The roast included mean jokes about his ex-wife and mother of two of his three kids, who started dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

When asked if he regretted doing it, the former Michigan Wolverines football player recalled that he enjoyed the show and performances and it was a “crazy” and “electric” night and everyone was on cloud nine, but the moment he will never forget is when he talked to his kids the next day and “felt like a stake through the heart.”

The 47-year-old said, “It was tough on my kids, for sure. You don’t know what to expect, and I love laughing at myself; it felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I’ll actually love it. If people make fun of you, then I know I’m good with them.“

“And I don’t take myself too seriously, but I do understand that for my kids, that was really hard... There are some things as a parent you f*** up and you don’t realise until after. We’re not perfect parents. There’s no perfect manual for it, and you have to evaluate yourself as a parent too, all the time,” he added.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner asserted that after that, he learnt a lot and understood that kids are protective of their mom and dad.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce:

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married in 2009, and after 13 years of marriage, they split in October 2022, midway through Brady's final season as an NFL player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The couple has two kids together, son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivien, 12. However, Brasy has another son, Jack, from a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

