Abhay Deol dubs acting an 'inseure profession'

Abhay Deol dubs acting an 'insecure profession'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Abhay Deol opened up about his apprehensions towards fame. 

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the Bollywood superstar shared that the idea of stardom made him uneasy. 

"Stardom is uneasy, shaped by stories I would hear growing up and the media coverage surrounding my family," he said. 

Deol continued, "Acting is an insecure profession which I thought would be the end of him. There is no personal life and one has to sacrifice a lot." 

" The film industry is highly competitive and can be disheartening when those you trust turn out not to have your best interests at heart," he added. 

He further also went on highlighting the emotional toll the industry can take on those in the spotlight which influenced his decision to step back. 

In terms of profession, Abhay Deol made his latest appearance in the Netflix series Trial By Fire which also starred Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and more. 

