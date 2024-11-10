Entertainment

Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin brought their Sydney concert to a temporary halt on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024


Coldplay frontman Chris Martin brought their concert to a temporary halt after spotting a young boy struggling in the crowd with fears he could be crushed.

During his Sydney gig on Thursday night, the Fix You singer saw the boy in the standing section of the crowd and asked the band to stop playing while he organized security to relocate the child to a safer area.

In a video posted by a fan on X (formerly twitter), Martin could be heard saying, "You can sit right here, you don't have to be squeezed. You don't have to be squished by all these adults."

"Sit right there my little brother...better? We'll take care of you man,” he further added.

Shortly after the heartwarming moment went viral, Fans couldn’t hold back themselves from praising Martin for his intervention.

One user wrote, "Such a class act."

While another noted, “This was the best part of the night!”

“Omg this man! Never been into Coldplay until watching what he did for the Swifties in Vienna (played TS songs after shows canx for Terr***t threat). What a gem he is,” the third added.

Prior to the gig, Martin told the crowd that band will perform without Bassist Guy Berryman for the first time in their history.

"If you see some mistakes and problems, it's because we don't have our bass player. You won't see Guy tonight because he is vomiting,” he said.

Coldplay three-night shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium will conclude on Sunday.

‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence

‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence
Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win

Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win
New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree

New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’

Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’

Entertainment News

Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at Broadway's Chicago
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Harrison Ford’s first look in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ REVEALED
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Kim Kardashian shares emotional message amid Kanye West absence in parenting
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Gal Gadot feels proud of daughter Alma on her ‘Bat Mitzvah’ celebration
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Zendaya becomes personal photographer of Tom Holland in Boston outing
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Adele secures HUGE gig ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show