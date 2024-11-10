Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin brought their concert to a temporary halt after spotting a young boy struggling in the crowd with fears he could be crushed.
During his Sydney gig on Thursday night, the Fix You singer saw the boy in the standing section of the crowd and asked the band to stop playing while he organized security to relocate the child to a safer area.
In a video posted by a fan on X (formerly twitter), Martin could be heard saying, "You can sit right here, you don't have to be squeezed. You don't have to be squished by all these adults."
"Sit right there my little brother...better? We'll take care of you man,” he further added.
Shortly after the heartwarming moment went viral, Fans couldn’t hold back themselves from praising Martin for his intervention.
One user wrote, "Such a class act."
While another noted, “This was the best part of the night!”
“Omg this man! Never been into Coldplay until watching what he did for the Swifties in Vienna (played TS songs after shows canx for Terr***t threat). What a gem he is,” the third added.
Prior to the gig, Martin told the crowd that band will perform without Bassist Guy Berryman for the first time in their history.
"If you see some mistakes and problems, it's because we don't have our bass player. You won't see Guy tonight because he is vomiting,” he said.
Coldplay three-night shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium will conclude on Sunday.