Travis Kelce to propose Taylor Swift during Super Bowl Halftime?

The Eras Tour hitmaker and the NFL star have been in a relationship since 2023

  • February 04, 2025

Travis Kelce loves teasing his and Taylor Swift’s fans!

During the Super Bowl’s opening night event, which was held in New Orleans on Monday, February 3, the NFL star had an interactive session with the reporters, where he was asked about his plans to propose the 14-time Grammy winner.

Kelce, who has been dating the Cruel Summer songstress since 2023 summer, answered several questions about the singer during press conference, PEOPLE reported

When a reported asked if the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end has made any plan to pop the question, Travis Kelce teased with a tricky reply.

He answered, “Wouldn’t you like to know,” followed by a quip at the camera.

The reporters also asked the footballer about Swift’s cooking skills, upon which he gushed over his girlfriend saying, "Oh, she's quite the cook.”

Praising Taylor Swift’s homemade Pop Tarts, Kelce said, "I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable."

Amid the session, Travis Kelce also gushed, "I better hold up my end of the bargain. She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."

Moreover, Taylor Swift, who has been her boyfriend’s cheerleader in several of his games, last cheered on him in Chiefs’ match against the Buffalo Bills, in which Kelce and team secured a huge win.

