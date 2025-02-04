Taylor Swift takes inspiration from Kate Middleton in new chic look?

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Grammy 2025 look draws parallel to Princess Kate's iconic fashion choices

  • February 04, 2025
Taylor Swift has seemingly taken inspiration from Kate Middleton for her chic Grammy Awards 2025 look.

On Sunday, the pop icon set the internet ablaze with her all-red matchless look.

Taylor, who presented the Country Album of the Year award to Beyonce, donned a sparkling red Vivienne Westwood outfit paired with crimson stiletto heels.

However, during the award ceremony, the Love Story singer included another item to her glamorous look– and it seemingly has the royal seal of approval.

Janelle Monae tossed her black blazer into the crowd while performing at the award show and Taylor excitedly grabbing the jacket.

She immediately was spotted wearing the jacket during a portion of the Grammys.

Her fans could not help but notice that when the pop icon posed in the blazer, she looked just like the Princess of Wales.

A fan posted a collage of her picture with Kate on X and wrote, “Omg can you guys see the similarity??.”

Another added, “Miss Swift is taking inspiration from Princess Kate.”

Taylor Swift also met Prince William and his three kids last year during her Eras Tour concert.

