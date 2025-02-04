Chappell Roan pens sweet message after first Grammy win

Chappell Roan is sharing first statement after milestone Grammy win!
At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker won her first-ever award, securing the Best New Artist Grammy after competing with other powerful nominees who included Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.
To celebrate her historic achievement, the singer turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 4, and penned a sweet message, thanking everyone who encouraged her to work hard.
“Thank you to every single person who gave me the courage to keep pushing this project forward,against all odds. This is for you,” she captioned.
The Pink Pony Club songstress also shared two snaps of herself from the Grammy stage after accepting the award.
“Thank you to my fellow nominees whose music got me through this past year. Brat was the best night of my life this year. Thank you all who listened to get me here today,” Roan stated in her acceptance speech.
In the speech, the singer also called out record labels who hire developing artists on minimal wages, asking them to give livable wage and health care to artists working for them.
She stated, “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists.”
“So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” Chappell Roan concluded.
Chappell Roan also talked about her experience while working as a beginner in the industry, revealing her struggles during pandemic when she could not even afford health insurance and had no job after being dropped out by her record label.