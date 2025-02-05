Taylor Swift set to attend Super Bowl for Travis Kelce

Entertainment

Jason Kelce confirmed that the 'Lover' crooner is set to mark her attendance at the Super Bowl

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 05, 2025
Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as Jason Kelce has stepped forward to put the speculation to rest.

While conversing with PEOPLE, the NFL player confirmed that the Lover crooner is set to mark her attendance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Upon asking about who will attend the mega sport event from his family, Jason responded, "Yeah, I think everybody's coming in."

"I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full," he said about Travis Kelce.

Jason went on to say, "Even when he's in regular season mode... he's always got a bunch of his friends there. It's been this way his whole career.”

He added, "He's kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown. So there's always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we're at."

Since her relationship began, Taylor Swift never missed the chance to attend Travis Kelce's matches to support him.

