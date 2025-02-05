Entertainment

Kanye West clears air on Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammy appearance

Rapper Kanye West and Bianca Censori were married on December 20, 2022

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 05, 2025
Kanye West clears the air over Bianca Censoris NSFW Grammy appearance
Kanye West clears the air over Bianca Censori's NSFW Grammy appearance  

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori one-upped the Grammy’s!

On Sunday night, Ye walked the red carpet with his wife at the annual awards but landed in yet another controversy.

During the walk, Bianca dropped her fur coat to reveal she was wearing just nothing underneath but a completely sheer dress.

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, the Donda rapper shared a chat representing his wife’s name as a search team on google, clearing her image.

According to the graph in the post, her red carpet appearance appeared to be a more popular search term than the “Grammy winners 2025."

"For clarity," he wrote in a follow-up post. "February 4th 2025 My wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth."

Its still unclear whether Ye’s statement is correct but the couple’s shock appearance surely garnered quite a massive stir online.

Many users on X(formerly Twitter) reacted to West and Censori’s accomplishment with multiple people arguing that it was all just a PR stunt.

One person commented, "So, it really is just an attempt at staying relevant.”

"It was a business move," another argued

The third in opposition to Ye's statement revealed, “Some people look at car wrecks too...it's not because they envy them or think they're beautiful. This man is insane."

For the unversed, Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.

They used a confidential marriage license, which means their union was not a public record. 

