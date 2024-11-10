Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breaks silence on 'difficult' relationship with her

Ethan Slater has broken his silence over the difficulties of being in a high-profile relationship with Ariana Grande.
During a recent interview with GQ magazine, the Wicked star admitted to struggling with public scrutiny of his relationship with the singer.
"I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public,” he told the outlet.
Slater further added, "It’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love."
After the interview, Slater was seen posing alone on the red carpet of Wicked over this weekend, while Grande was photographed with co-star Cynthia Erivo.
The couple first met on the set of the film adaptation of the musical Wicked in 2022.
However, their romance received a severe backlash as both were legally married at the time.
Last month, Grande also addressed the backlash over their relationship in an interview with Variety.
“So many people believe the worst version of it,” she told the outlet.
Grande further added, “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being …. No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about.”
Moreover, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater starrer, Wicked, is slated to release on November 22, 2024.