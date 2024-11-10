Inside Leonardo DiCaprio star-studded 50th Birthday bash: Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, others

Leonardo DiCaprio turns 50 in style!
Although, the Titanic actor’s actual birthday falls on November 11, he celebrated his 50th birthday on Saturday night with a star-studded bash in Los Angeles.
To mark his milestone, the Oscar winner was accompanied by A-list close friends and Hollywood peers, including Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom, Paris Hilton, Robin Thicke, Robert De Niro, Brad Pitt along with his girlfriend Ines De Ramon.
DiCaprio’s Catch Me If You Can director Steven Spielberg along with his wife, Kate Capshaw, Anderson .Paak, Dr. Dre Jamie Foxx, Edward Norton, and Marvel star Mark Ruffalo were also in attendance.
Besides Hollywood star, DiCaprio was also joined by his dad, George DiCaprio, stepmother Peggy, and mom, Irmelin DiCaprio, with her husband, David Ward.
“The night kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu and the scene was nothing short of star-studded,” an insider told Page Six.
Leonardo DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974, in Los Angeles, California.
In 2014, the Shutter Island actor celebrated his 40th birthday with multiple bashes, including party at former nightlife hotspot 1Oak.