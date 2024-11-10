Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to attend future Cenotaph Services

The Royal Family attended the annual Remembrance Sunday event in central London.
In the ceremony, King Charles and Prince William led the nation in commemorating Remembrance Sunday, while Princess Kate offered her support from the balcony of Whitehall.
However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from life as senior royals in 2020, remained absent from the annual Cenotaph Service in central London, which takes place every year.
Highlighting, the Duke of Susse' absence, a Royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams expressed doubts about his future participation in the service.
"I quite honestly think that it's probably unlikely that we will see him at The Cenotaph again. On the other hand, the Sussexes are unpredictable and so is life, so who knows?’ he noted.
Fitzwilliams continued, "Of course, this is tremendously unfortunate, and when they stepped down the senior working royals, that was their decision to go to California, and that means that he can't wear a uniform, and it means he has no military patronages.”
"Clearly, it is upsetting, and I think he will unquestionably miss it. The main commemoration is obviously tremendously moving, and he will clearly in a sense wish he were part of it,” he further added.
To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently appeared in a video, donning their poppy pins, which are worn to mark Remembrance Day in the U.K. in honor of military members who have died for the sake of the country.