Ayeza Khan enjoys 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with 'forever love' Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan enjoys a fun-filled weekend with her beloved husband Danish Taimoor!
Amid the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fever, the Pyaray Afzal actress took to her Instagram account to document insights from her outing as she heads out for a movie date with the Jaan Nisar actor.
In the first photo, the duo looked all charged up for the night holding a box of popcorns to binge during the show.
Next featured Khan smiling bright into the camera followed by a scenic shot of movie posters like Disney’s Moana 2, Smile and Wicked all set for a cinematic release this month.
After capturing happy moments from her movie date, the superstar went on to treat her 14 M followers to a brief look of Dubai’s stunning moon, skyscrapers and the fountain show.
“In the maze of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I found my way to you, my partner, my guide, my forever love,” Khan penned a super-adorable caption for Danish proving true love exists.
The romantic date night photos attracted their fans' attention and followers alike, who thronged the comments section with love.
One fan wrote, “Made for each other couple Mashallah.”
Another added, “You guys.”
“The most beautiful couple of the industry,” another effused.
“True love exists and here’s the proof,” noted a fourth user.
For the unversed, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s alleged nuptials were held on August 2014 which saw several celebrities in attendance.