Taylor Swift makes BOLD move to show Travis Kelce is her first priority

  • November 11, 2024
No matter what, Travis Kelce always comes first in Taylor Swift’s priority list!

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the Eras Tour starlet dominated the MTV EMAs held in Manchester, UK, with four accolades.

The Cruel Summer songstress won the Best Artist, Best Live Artist, Best Video for Fortnight ft. Post Malone, and Best US Act awards in the star-studded ceremony.

However, Swift, 34, skipped the big night to cheer for her “lover” Travis Kelce, who played for Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on the same night.

This big move by Taylor Swift was enough to prove how much she cherishes her beau Kelce.

The Grammy winner arrived in the stadium along with her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and cheered hard for her boyfriend.

For her appearance at the game, the Blank Space hitmaker slipped into a red and black checkered skirt outfit from Versace that featured jeweled buttons.

She coordinated her look with knee-high boots, black corset, and matching handbag. To add the final touch to her gorgeous look, Taylor Swift went for a twisted up-do and classic red lip.

On the work front, Taylor Swift is gearing up to kick off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Canada on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

