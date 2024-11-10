Sports

Pakistan break 22-year drought, beat Australia in ODI series

Mohammad Rizwan makes a dream captaincy debut with a historic series win against Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Pakistan beats Australia in ODI series after 22 years
Pakistan made a long-waited comeback and defeated Australia in the One Day International (ODI) series, marking their first series win in Australia after 22 years.

The captaincy debut of Mohammad Rizwan marks the return of the Green Shirts' glory as the team bagged two dominant wins against the Aussies in a three-match series.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first, and the pacers once again shone and stole the show with their excellent bowling, restricting Australia to just 140 runs in the first inning, leaving the hosts unable to find any momentum.

The target of 140 by Aussies was tremendously covered by the men in green as Babar Azam scored the winning runs for Pakistan with a 50-run partnership with debut captain Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique scored 37 runs, and Saim Ayub, 42.

This was Pakistan’s first series win in Australia in 22 years, following heavy defeats of 5-0 in 2009 and 4-1 in 2016 in their last two visits.

Moreover, Harris Rauf claimed 10 wickets across the three matches and won Man of the Match in the second and third ODI and Man of the Series awards, while Shaheen Afridi took 8 wickets.

In a low-scoring series, a solid opening partnership from Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique guided Pakistan to victory on both occasions.

To note, both teams will now gear up for a three-match T20 series, starting at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 14, 2024.

Sports News

Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Championship ahead of Mercedes F1 exit
Coco Gauff becomes youngest WTA Finals champion after beating Zheng Qinwen
Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu
MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand
Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI
Mark Cavendish to retire THIS sunday after historic cycling career
PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy
Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident
India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia
F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’